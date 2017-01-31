Apply This Recommendations To Your Travel Plans

Traveling to a new place can be a lot of fun, but it can also be very dangerous! There are a lot of things that can go wrong, and you need to keep them all in mind when planning your trip. Read on for some tips on traveling safely.

Pack your own pillow. If you have trouble sleeping away from home, try bringing your own pillow along. Some people find it difficult to sleep in a bed that isn't their own. Having a familiar pillow under your head can make a surprisingly huge difference. It could mean the difference between sleepless nights and being well rested for another day full of activities.

When traveling to an area where the tap water is unsafe to drink, pay attention to the altitude as well. Above about ten thousand feet, water actually boils at a lower temperature. This means that it must be boiled for a longer time in order to ensure all of the contaminants have been killed.

Make a portable washing machine with a plastic bag. Save money by skipping expensive coin-operated washers and dryers when you travel by using a do-it-yourself tip. Find or pack a large and sturdy plastic bag, and add a little laundry soap and water. Put your clothes in the bag, and shake. Drain the soapy water and repeat the process with clean water, then hang the clothes to dry.

Call the airport ahead of time to receive your seat assignment. Without a seat assignment there is a chance that you might be bumped from a flight. If this happens, you could find yourself stuck in the terminal waiting for the next flight. This could take several hours.

If you tend to travel a lot, a great thing to do is buy a postcard from every new location. Collect your postcards in a photo album (they are the same size as the average photograph) and write the dates on the back when you went there. Doing this will make your trip memorable and give you some nice pictures to look back on.

Traveling light can make the difference is a great vacation and a tortuous experience. Think about it. If you don't take it with you can almost always buy it there. There are exceptions of course but even with those just a little bit of thought while packing can greatly reduce your load and make your trip much more enjoyable.

If the cleanliness of the hotel you have chosen is a concern for you, use a clean T-shirt as a pillowcase. While you may not be able to fix the sheets, you can at least stay clothed. Your face is what you need to protect the most, so always have a clean shirt on hand!

You can save a lot of room in your suitcase depending on the way you arrange your clothing. If wrinkles are not necessarily a problem upon the arrival of your destination, using the rolling method can help save many inches of square space. Simply fold your clothes into a long, narrow strip, and roll them as tightly as you can.

If you're going on a cruise, make sure you bring a small day bag with you. You'll find that your luggage won't be available right away when you board the ship. So you'll want to have a bag with a swim suit, a book, an extra change of clothes in it, and anything else you might need right away.

If you are traveling with dogs, make sure to brush your pet before getting into the car. This will help to minimize the amount of hair that you have to deal with. Also, try to plan ahead by figuring out a few places to stop for potty breaks. Your dog will need to stretch and relieve himself every couple of hours.

If you hope to avoid potential delays, aim for early flights. Chances are that if one flight is delayed, the flights immediately after that flight will have to be delayed. The first flight in the morning should have very limited reasons for a delay.

If you are traveling on a road trip with other drivers, make sure to switch up frequently. Many people drive until they get sleepy and then change, going to bed while the other driver continues the journey. You will be able to drive for longer periods if you change drivers on a schedule before anyone becomes overtired.

If your suitcase does not have a divider, you may want to consider putting a cardboard box in it. This way, you can lay your clothes out flat, avoiding wrinkles. Having a divider also makes it easier for you to find what you are looking for and for customs to see your belongings.

Do not carry your passport around wherever you go, leave in a safe place in your hotel room. In the case that you were to use your belongings or get robbed, at least your passport will not be taken. You cannot come back to the country without your passport.

When traveling, avoid crowded places where pickpockets might frequent. This includes subways, elevators, train stations, tourism attractions, market festivals, and poor neighborhoods. If you are forced to visit one of these places, make sure your valuables are secured in inside pockets or a bag with a shoulder strap, and check them frequently.

When you decide to do a city tour, make sure you stay with your group. Many great travel destinations offer guided tours so you can see the best sights in a short amount of time. If you let yourself get split up from your group, you can easily end up completely lost.

As previously mentioned, we all have places that we dream of being whisked away to. With proper planning you can plan how to make that dream become a reality. By using the tips in this article as a guideline, you may find that you can soon be on your way to places you have only dreamed of.