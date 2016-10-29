Unsure Where To Go On Your Next Getaway? Read These Tips.

You've done it. You have booked that trip that you have always wanted. That's great! Or maybe it's a trip that is related to work or family business. You probably have a lot of questions on what to do, what to pack, etc. Listed below are some tips that will help you get started with your traveling plans.

When traveling, it is important to remember to pack only what you need. This rule is most applicable to trips by air, as luggage fees are much higher now than they previously were. Most airports will sell anything you might not have room for and major surrounding cities should as well.

If you don't mind the inbox clutter, sign up for airline and hotel mailing lists when planning your trip. These lists will often tell you in advance about promotions or offer coupon codes - and they're always free. These kinds of deals will go quickly, so seeing them right away gives you an edge when booking.

Trust locals over the concierge. Unfortunately, many hotels and their concierge services have agreements with certain businesses to steer guests to them, regardless of whether or not it is in your best interest. Instead, scope out a place that looks like your style and ask other customers for additional recommendations.

To decide if you should buy travel insurance you should take a look at what might already be covered. Many homeowner policies can already have riders that would cover theft of property even while you are traveling so buying additional would be a waste of money for that coverage.

You always want to make sure there is a barf bag accessible to you. People can become nauseous and throw up at the drop of a dime on an airplane. Even if you are not feeling ill, you never know how the person sitting next to you is going to react to the turbulence.

If you're going on a road trip, bring an extra gallon of water with you. While you may think to bring bottled water, you probably wouldn't think of bringing a jug. A gallon of water can be useful for brushing your teeth, washing sticky stuff off your hands, etc. You never know when you may need to wash your hands and not be close to a rest stop or worse, to be near a disgusting rest stop.

Always continue to search for travel deals on hotels and car rentals, even after you have secured your reservation. These companies often drop prices significantly to make sure their inventory is used, so keep looking. Make sure that you understand the cancellation policy before you try to switch out your room or car.

Carry an over-the-door shoe organizer with you when you are traveling. Staying organized in a hotel room is very difficult. A shoe organizer is extremely helpful because you can put your toothpaste, toothbrush, hair brush, aspirin and other items in it. If you have a clear organizer, you will be able to see where everything is at a glance.

If you are going to travel to another country you will need to get a passport. This can take some time so it is best to prepare in advance. You should be prepared to answer questions, bring in legal documents to prove who you are, and plan to wait a few weeks or more for the passport to be ready for you to travel with.

Challenge yourself to pack only one bag. The more bags you have, the more weighed down you will be making it harder to move from one location to the next. A great way to meet this challenge is to map out your clothing needs prior to packing, and then consider ways to mix and match clothing to do double and even triple duty.

When traveling with kids, make sure that you plan a few activities especially for them. It will make it easier for them to make it through their tenth meal at a restaurant if they will know that the next day they will be going to an amusement park to have fun.

Try to get the rate that a hotel gives the "locals". Many hotels offer local deals in order to fill empty rooms. If you have a friend in that area, call him up and ask if he can help you get the special deal. You may end up saving some money if you find the right deal.

Create an impromptu humidifier, using a bottle of water and a handkerchief or small towel. Airplane cabins are notorious for their dry air, which can irritate your lungs and sinuses. If the dryness starts to bother you, moisten a small towel with a bit of water and lay it across your nose and mouth. Lean back and as you breathe, the water in the towel will hydrate the air you inhale.

