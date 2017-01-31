Afraid To Travel? Here Are Some Terrific Tips To Help!

New worlds await you, whether near or far, and travel is the way to open the door to unexpected sights, sounds and experiences. Though it can be intimidating on some levels, travel need not be stressful if you take some tips beforehand from those who have tread the paths before you. A few bits of knowledge will go a long way in preparing you for an unforgettable trip.

Do not bother wrapping gifts. A lot of people buy small souvenirs when traveling. If you are planning on bringing something back to a loved one, don't bother wrapping it before you return home. On the off chance that your bag is inspected, it will have to be unwrapped anyway.

Invest in a waterproof wallet. You no doubt need your wallet and its contents safe. While traveling, it can be easy to forget about what you have in your pockets. Having a waterproof wallet is a great idea for anyone who plans on going to the ocean or sitting poolside.

If you are planning on flying or riding a long distance with school-age children, consider investing in a small portable DVD player. The least expensive ones can run as low as $75, and the peace of mind it buys you on that nine-hour international flight is more than worth the cost.

When planning an overseas trip or any kind of dangerous outing, check with your health insurer to see what you're covered for. Most health insurance companies will not cover injuries incurred during a wide variety of dangerous activities, and many will not cover health costs incurred overseas. You might need to purchase special traveler's insurance for your health.

If you will be traveling to a foreign country where English is not the primary language, please make the effort to learn at least a few basic phrases, and make sure your pronunciation is as close as possible to the real thing. If you start out in THEIR language, most non-English speakers will quickly realize that you don't actually speak their tongue, and will meet you more than halfway in a helpful attempt to communicate. Starting out in English, on the other hand, sends the message that they need to communicate on your terms, which is impolite.

Are you traveling with your pet? Make sure their immunizations are up to date and you have the papers proving it! Also, don't forget the essentials like food, water, leash and bedding. Tucking in a favorite toy or two always helps ease the boredom and helps keep them quite when you really don't want them disturbing the occupants in the next room.

Challenge yourself to pack only one bag. The more bags you have, the more weighed down you will be making it harder to move from one location to the next. A great way to meet this challenge is to map out your clothing needs prior to packing, and then consider ways to mix and match clothing to do double and even triple duty.

Be aware of the potential for bedbugs while traveling and always check the bedding as soon as you get into your room. Do not put your luggage on the bed. Bedbugs are more likely to come home with travelers that allow their bags to touch bedspreads or mattresses. Instead, place your bag on a chair or other piece of furniture that is not upholstered.

If you're going on a cruise, make sure you bring a small day bag with you. You'll find that your luggage won't be available right away when you board the ship. So you'll want to have a bag with a swim suit, a book, an extra change of clothes in it, and anything else you might need right away.

While many luxury hotels offer free wireless internet service, a few out there charge exorbitant rates for hourly access. Find out which businesses are in the area directly around your hotel; more and more restaurants, coffee houses, and even car dealerships offer free wireless internet service. Book a room on the ground floor of your hotel; chances are you will be able to access the internet through a local business rather than paying for service through your hotel.

Never underestimate the power of a small medicine kit while traveling. Include an over-the-counter anti-diarrhea medicine, antibiotic gel or cream, anti-itch cream, stomach acid reducers, pain relievers and Band-Aids. You never know when tiny medical irritations may strike and it is better to be prepared. You may even be able to help out a fellow traveler!

Reviews that are online are quite helpful but they are not always 100% reliable. Read between the lines to get a better idea if the person who has written the review is being persnickety or if they actually had a bad experience in the place you are researching. You may find other reviewers that say that it was a lovely time there.

Many travel companies advertise a hefty discount if you book an airline together with a hotel. While such packages can save you money, make sure you do some research before committing. Those package deals might seem like a steal at first, but you may wind up staying at a hotel you won't like, or taking an airline you wouldn't ordinarily want to use.

Avoid asking your hotel's staff about what attractions and restaurants are the ones to go to during your travels. It is likely that they are on the take and will receive some kind of commission for sending you there and there is no way of knowing whether it is a quality establishment.

When traveling overseas, stay away from food that is not served hot. Standards for preparing food are not the same in other countries and could make you sick. In particular, stay away from cold sauces and desserts. These foods are often a few days old, meaning that bacteria has already begun to grow on them.

If your travel plans involve several stops at different airports, bring a map of the airport with you. Prior to leaving on your trip, go online and print out any that you might need. The maps can be extremely useful if you don't have much time to get from one place to the next.

As expressed in the article's beginning, travel exposes you to many different people, experiences and ways of living. It doesn't just mean going to exotic places, it can simply be meandering across America, taking in all of the different sights of everyday people. This article seeks to awaken the desire to travel in you.